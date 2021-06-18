Thank you, Las Vegas: Donations collected on Founder’s Day benefit Three Square, Salvation Army

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A big “thank you” goes out to all the people who stopped by 8NewsNow on Thursday to contribute in our effort to help the community.

8NewsNow welcomed donations, and we had a tremendous response.

Thursday was “Founder’s Day of Caring” here at Channel 8, and we collected donations of bottled water, canned and non-perishable food items, and clothing. The donations will benefit Three Square Food Bank and the Salvation Army.

Some generous contributors wrote checks. Their selfless contributions are appreciated.

By the end of the day, we had to stop loading the truck because the load of bottled water was just too heavy for the truck to hold it all.

Thank you, Las Vegas.

We had a lot of help from Deryk Engelland and his family, as well as Vegas Golden Knights mascot Chance. Elvis was even on hand — another mascot lending a big helping hand.

There were plenty of smiling people pulling into our driveway, happy to lend a hand, and their contributions will help a lot of people.

Thank you for helping, Las Vegas, and thank you to everyone at Three Square and the Salvation Army. Also, a big thanks to our employees, who provided strong backs and tireless effort in moving all the donations.