LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Texas woman might have to adopt Friday the 13th as her lucky day after winning more than $1 million on a slot machine at The Venetian Resort on Friday morning.

Nora Davila of Pharr, Texas, won $1,021,166 on a $2 bet at an IGT Wheel of Fortune machine, hitting the progressive jackpot, according to a news release from the resort.

The big win follows Wednesday’s jackpot at The Venetian, when an anonymous gambler won $1.5 million on a $5 bet.