LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One Texas woman is more than a half-million dollars richer after hitting a jackpot on a Las Vegas airport slot machine.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Brittany from Texas won just over $653,000 on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Harry Reid International Airport. The post was published just before noon on Tuesday, and included a photo of the winner standing in front of the machine.

“Congrats to Brittany, from Texas, who raked in $643,435.00 playing Wheel of Fortune,” the post said in part.

It’s not the first big win at the Las Vegas airport in the last few months. On June 29, a traveler took home a $1.3 million jackpot, and on July 25, a $1.2 million prize went home with a Las Vegas traveler, both from Wheel of Fortune machines.

The most recent winnings came from a machine in the “A Gates,” according to Harry Reid International Airport officials.