Texas woman convicted in Nevada on sex trafficking charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 42-year-old Texas woman was convicted on Monday for her role in a child sex trafficking conspiracy.

Demecia Shontres Washington was found guilty of sex trafficking and six additional related charges, according to a news release from Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI.

U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon presided over the six-day trial and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Sept. 1.

Washington’s convictions came on charges of:

conspiracy to commit sex trafficking

sex trafficking

conspiracy to transport for prostitution or other criminal sexual activity

transportation for prostitution or other criminal sexual activity

conspiracy to sexually exploit children

sexual exploitation of children

distribution of child pornography.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, from August to September in 2018, Washington, of Dallas, conspired with co-defendant Jimmy David Washington Jr., 35, of Lubbock, Texas, to recruit and coerce a child under 18 to engage in commercial sex acts and to produce child pornography.

The pair transported the child from Texas to New Mexico and Nevada with the intent that she engage in prostitution.

Jimmy Washington Jr. previously pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor for purposes of prostitution. He was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by 15 years of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Burton and Bianca Pucci are prosecuting the case.