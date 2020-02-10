Texas toddler reacts to seeing first snow by busting out ‘Let It Go’

WEST TEXAS (CNN) — After not seeing a major snowfall for several years, a town in western Texas received nearly 8 inches last week. It was unexpected and exciting for many, especially for 2-year-old Madelyn who got to see snow for the first time.

A video that Madelyn’s mother, Kristi, posted on Facebook, is going viral. The video was captioned with “Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene.”

All decked out in her “Frozen” outfit, Madelyn belted out an impassioned rendition to the popular song “Let it Go.” Else would be so proud!

As of Monday morning, the video has received over 46 million views!

Madelyn’s mother says she has been obsessed with Elsa ever since she saw “Frozen 2.”

The Disney film set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film ever.