Texas Station site of drive-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic starting May 11

A line forms at the COVID-19 testing site at Texas Station.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A drive-up vaccination clinic will start at Texas Station on May 11 and run every day for six weeks.

Shots will be given from 7 a.m. until noon daily, and second doses will be offered at the same site three weeks after the initial dose.

Appointments are available at www.snhd.info/covid-vaccine.

The site was previously used for COVID-19 testing. The hotel-casino, at Rancho Drive and Lake Mead Boulevard in North Las Vegas, has been closed since March 2020, one of several Stations Casinos properties that did not reopen.

Greg Cassell of the Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) said the goal is to vaccinate up to 1,200 people every day.

The Nevada National Guard and SNHD will operate the clinic, Cassell said during a media briefing from SNHD.

The clinic will use the Pfizer vaccine.