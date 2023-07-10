Texas Station before demolition began. The site has now been cleared. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major development is under consideration at the former site of Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas.

Documents on file with the North Las Vegas Planning Commission show that Agora Realty has requested rezoning of the 73-acre site at North Rancho Drive and West Lake Mead Boulevard, where only an ice skating rink and a parking garage remain at the Fiesta site. Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho were demolished over the past year.

The project, identified by the name “Hylo” in renderings provided to the city, is expected to bring 925 jobs to the area.

The planning commission is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss a plan to sell and redevelop the site. A mix of commercial and residential uses “to provide a more unified, pedestrian-oriented design that is conducive to creating self-supportive areas with a broader mix of housing types” is described in the documents. Among the details in a letter of intent:

Up to 665 dwelling units at the southeast corner of the site

Possible multifamily housing within the business area

A mix of experiential commercial

Recreation (ice skating rink will remain)

A sports field

An outdoor entertainment venue

A 150-room hotel

Commercial retail including three restaurants and three bars, fast food restaurants, a convenience store, a car wash and a child care center

Staff has recommended “approve with conditions.” The developer will have to get approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for parts of the plan. The site is adjacent to the North Las Vegas Airport.

A rendering of the part of the site provided by Agora Realty.

Texas Station before demolition began. The site has now been cleared. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

A rendering of the sports park site provided by Agora Realty.

With the loss of jobs and business activity surrounding the two casinos, “the site may continue as a regional destination for entertainment while adding new housing opportunities for the City of North Las Vegas,” according to the documents.

“The planned development will add more family-friendly entertainment experiences, dining options, and employment. In addition, the proposed development incorporates pedestrian priority areas, community event spaces, and strong connections to the new and existing neighborhoods,” the documents say.

Both properties, which were owned by Station Casinos, shut down when the pandemic began in early 2020. They were among the few casinos that never reopened. Texas Station served as one of the valley’s drive-through vaccination sites during the pandemic.

Agora has partnered with North Las Vegas on a number of projects recently, including a plan for 19 acres at Las Vegas Boulevard and East Lake Mead Boulevard called “NLV Village.”