Texas motorcyclist killed in Nye County crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A motorcyclist died after crashing on State Route 375 about 140 miles northwest of Las Vegas last week. He’s been identified as 65-year-old Alex Thompson of Texarkana, Texas.

The crash happened on Tuesday, June 15 around 10:15 a.m.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, a preliminary investigation shows Thompson was riding a 2018 Harley Davidson when he drove off the right side of the roadway and crashed. He died at the scene.

Thompson was traveling with three other motorcyclists who were not involved in the crash.