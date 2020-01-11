Texas firefighter, police officer killed while working crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – A firefighter and police officer were killed while working the scene of a crash on Interstate 27 Saturday morning in far north Lubbock, according to city officials.

A second firefighter was critically injured. The incident was reported in the area of Interstate 27 and Drew Street.

The deaths of the first responders were announced during a press conference late Saturday morning at the City of Lubbock Emergency Operations Center.

Chief Floyd Mitchell with the Lubbock Police Department said a 27-year-old male officer died at the scene.

Mitchell said the officer had been with LPD for one year.

The two firefighters were transported by ambulance to University Medical Center, Chief Shaun Fogerson with Lubbock Fire Rescue said.

Forgerson said a 39-year-old firefighter died at the hospital.

The second firefighter, a 30-year-old, suffered critical injuries.

Mitchell said emergency crews were working the scene of a single-vehicle rollover just after 8:30 a.m. north of the airport.

A southbound vehicle then crashed into the median several yards south of the first crash.

While both accidents were being worked, another southbound vehicle crossed the median and struck the first responders, Mitchell said.

Snow fell late Friday evening and into Saturday morning in Lubbock, which led to icy roadways.