‘Texas buyer’ scam hiding serious problems with used cars, DMV warns

“Texas buyer” permits like the ones show here are often used to mask legal problems with vehicles, according to the Nevada DMV. (Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fraud alert: If there’s a “Texas buyer” permit on the used car you’re thinking about buying, think twice.

The Nevada DMV warns that the permits are being used to conceal serious legal problems with vehicles. In a news release from Carson City late last week, the DMV cautions buyers that hundreds of these tags have been seized by the Compliance Enforcement Division. In some cases, vehicles have been impounded. Some of the vehicles had been stolen and sold to Nevadans.

“These permits are generally used on vehicles that can’t be registered in Nevada because of emissions problems, canceled or suspended registrations, insurance or titling problems, or even those that have been stolen and VIN-switched,” said DMV Compliance Enforcement Division Chief J.D. Decker. “Texas is aware that these permits are being misused and is working to solve the problem.”

The tags, usually sold online for as much as $60, are a scam that Nevadans can avoid by going through the DMV. The tags are not from legitimate dealerships.

“These permits are not legal in Nevada,” Decker said. “Motorists caught driving vehicles with illegal tags are subject to citations for displaying an improper or fictitious registration, even though the vehicle’s permit will actually show as registered in Texas.”

Law enforcement officers can also cite the driver for the original canceled or suspended vehicle registration concealed by using the Texas tags.

A legal movement permit from Nevada DMV costs just $1 and is available online at dmvnv.com through the MyDMV portal. Permits through the portal are available only to the vehicle owner. If you don’t yet own the vehicle, purchased it through private party sale, or it’s not yet registered, you can obtain a permit from DMV for $1 as a walk-in customer—no appointment needed.

A new Nevada law gives a private party buyer three days after the sale to obtain a movement permit or register the vehicle. The buyer just needs to show a bill of sale or title and evidence of insurance to law enforcement during those three days to avoid citation.