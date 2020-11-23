Testing swabs ‘doubled’ in Pahrump after supplier runs out; city now over 1K cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A week after running out of testing supplies in Pahrump, Serenity Health has “doubled” the amount of swabs on hand, according to a Nye County official.

Arnold Knightly, Nye County public information officer, said Serenity’s shortage on the night of Nov. 16 has not affected ongoing testing. Serenity is the testing provider for the sprawling county, as well as other parts of rural Nevada.

The owner of Serenity Health, issued a public apology the next day:

Dear members of the community,

My name is Gaby Cruz, and I am the owner of Serenity Health. It has been brought to my attention that many of the members of the Pahrump community were not served in a timely manner or were turned away last night after a very long wait in the COVID-19 car line. I apologize for this undeniably deleterious situation last night. I hope to be able to atone for our mistake. It was never our intention to mishandle the privilege to serve this wonderful community. We simply ran out of test swabs. We have recognized our mistakes made and are preparing for a better, well-managed, and planned out approach for testing from here on out. Again, please accept my deepest apology and allow us to amend this important friendship with the citizens of Pahrump. Gaby Cruz, Serenity Health

Pahrump has reported 105 new positive tests in the past week, pushing the city’s total over 1,000 COVID-19 cases — 1,044. The county has reported 1,148 cases and 24 deaths since the pandemic began.

Serenity Health, the Nye County Sheriff’s and the county have teamed to provide drive-up testing, with no requirement to preregister. Testing this week is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. on Monday and 6-9 a.m. on Wednesday, with no testing on Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The testing is performed at Serenity Health’s office, 2280 E Calvada Blvd #301, in Pahrump.