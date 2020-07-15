Testing event in East Las Vegas draws hundreds; next event at Monaco Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An effort is in full swing to combat the high numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic community. Last weekend was the first testing event in East Las Vegas, and organizers say they had a bigger turnout than expected.

The next testing site will be at Monaco Middle School Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18. Last weekend’s event brought in 650 people each day, substantially more than the 400 they expected.

“The good news is we had a good turnout, the bad news we had more than we needed, than we could handle,” said Tick Segerblom, Clark County commissioner of District 3.

July 10 and 11 marked the first testing event that took place in east Las Vegas at Cortney Middle School.

“We had said we would limit to 400,” Segerblom explained. “We actually did 650 each day, even though we were open until noon or 1:00, we had to cut the line around 10:30.”

This was part of the “Esta en Tus Manos” campaign to combat the high amount of COVID-19 cases in the Hispanic community.

Segerblom says results are taking longer than expected.

“We are actively trying to get more tests because we know the demand is out there now, but we do not have the confirmation we are actively trying to get the tests results much quicker.”

A map of areas with the most cases revealed that area code 89110 has more than 1,385 cases.

“As we see these testing numbers go up, for every test, there is probably three or four people that they have been in contact with that, they need to be tested,” said Segerblom.

Testing will take place at Monaco from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is first-come, first-serve and also free.

They will also be distributing masks on Friday.

In a daily Nevada Health Response update, we asked what is being done on the state level. They are working on creating an ambassador program with the major Hispanic communities in addition to hiring more Spanish speaking medical personnel and contact tracers.