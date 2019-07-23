Tesla Supercharging stations open on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Tesla opened its first supercharging stations on the Las Vegas Strip behind the LINQ Promenade, next to the High Roller.

With 24 V3 stations, it will be Tesla’s largest supercharger site in the state of Nevada and its fastest. It will allow Tesla drivers to recover up to 180 miles of range in just 15 minutes. The site also has 15 Level 2 Tesla Wall Connectors for those parking for longer periods of time.

The site will be able to service 1,500 Tesla drivers a day.

This is part of Caesars green initiative.

All the products were made at the Reno Gigafactory in Reno.