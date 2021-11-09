Tesla driver accused in deadly DUI had been at company picnic, report says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Henderson man told police he had been at a company picnic prior to crashing his Tesla which resulted in the death of one of his passengers.

Jonathan Wilson, 25, is facing felony charges of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily injury, and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death and/or substantial bodily harm.

The crash happened Saturday on Arby Avenue and Quarterhorse Lane, west of Fort Apache Road. One of his four passengers, 30-year-old Ryan Patterson, was killed and another passenger was treated at the hospital for a fractured spine.

According to the arrest report, police determined Wilson was speeding on Arby when the Tesla bottomed out and became airborne, spun around, and hit a cinder block wall three different times. Patterson was ejected out the back window.

Police at the scene said his eyes were watery and bloodshot and they detected a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Wilson’s breath,” the report said. Wilson also told police he had been at a company picnic before the crash.

Two blood draws were done on Wilson. Those results have not been released yet.

The investigation is continuing.