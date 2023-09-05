LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than 7,000 Tesla employees in Nevada, current and lapsed, have been notified of a data security breach that saw the release of their private information, officials from the Nevada attorney general’s office said Tuesday.

The release from the office of Aaron D. Ford, attorney general for the state of Nevada, said that the Bureau of Consumer Protection had reached out to Tesla regarding the apparent leak, adding that the compromised information included names, phone numbers, physical addresses, and email addresses of 7,409 current or former employees of the automotive company in Nevada.

The data security breach occurred in May and compromised the personal information of approximately 75,000 current and former employees nationwide, the attorney general’s office said Tuesday. According to the release, the individuals who stole the data shared the information with a German newspaper. Officials from the auto manufacturer say there was no evidence that the data was misused, and the newspaper has committed to not publishing the information.

According to the release, Tesla is offering employees a year of free credit monitoring. The attorney general’s office provides these tips for consumers concerned about identity theft.

Regularly monitor your credit report. Each of the three major credit reporting bureaus — Experian, TransUnion and Equifax — must annually provide one free credit report. By rotating through the three companies, consumers can obtain a free credit report every four months by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com and following the instructions.



Place a temporary fraud alert on your credit report. If a business checks your credit report and sees a fraud alert, the business is on notice that you may be a victim of identity theft and may take actions to verify your identity before extending credit to you, or anyone claiming to be you. A fraud alert is valid for 90 days and can be renewed. Consumers only need to request a fraud alert with one of the credit reporting bureaus, and it will inform the others.



Consider placing a security freeze on your credit. When you place a security freeze, creditors cannot see your file and thus are less likely to open a new account in your name and extend credit to you, or someone claiming to be you. However, you may need to temporarily lift the security freeze if you are planning to obtain a loan, apply for employment or sign a new lease.

Additionally, more information on credit freezes and fraud alerts is available on the Federal Trade Commission website.