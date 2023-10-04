LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An eagerly awaited holiday-themed show from “America’s Got Talent” winner Terry Fator is returning for the most festive time of the year.

Terry Fator, renowned singer, comedian, and ventriloquist, is bringing his show “A Very Terry Christmas” to the Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel and Casino on select dates from Nov. 24 through Dec. 30.

“A Very Terry Christmas” celebrates the holiday season with a blend of comedy, singing, celebrity impersonations, and ventriloquism, featuring timeless classics such as “Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “White Christmas.” An introduction to “Juana,” a new holiday character, will also be featured.

These holiday performances showcase Terry’s exceptional vocals and humor conveyed through the “voices” of puppet characters. Joining Terry on stage will be Maynard Thompkins, renowned as the world’s greatest Elvis Impersonator, serenading the audience with “Blue Christmas;” Julius, the Apollo Theater legend, who will offer his unique Barry White rendition of “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel;” Duggie, the slackers’ comical take on “The Night Before Christmas;” and Winston the Impersonating Turtle, who can perform any voice, any style, and any song.

Tickets start at $34.95, plus tax and applicable fees, and are available for purchase on the New York-New York website, or at any MGM Resorts International box office.