Terrifying turn of events at Cannery Hotel & Casino leave many questioning building safety

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Not one, but two terrifying events took place at Cannery Casino and Hotel Friday, leaving many wondering whether we’re all safe inside Las Vegas casinos. 8 News Now spoke with a local expert who provided some insight.

“A car crashing into the hotel,” tourist Mark Valente said. “You don’t think about that at all.”

This chaotic turn of events made safety precautions top of mind for many, as Cannery Hotel & Casino employees clean up a massive mess.

North Las Vegas Police told 8 News Now 53-year-old Jennifer Stitt rammed right through the building’s front doors, seriously hurting a custodian in her path.

Officers said her actions were intentional after she was kicked off the property Thursday night.

“You have to balance the security concerns with your business aspects,” former police Lieutenant Randy Sutton said.

We asked Sutton what precautions properties can take to prevent this kind of thing from happening in the future.

“There is an effort in many cases to create a barrier that is attractive and that is also protective,” Sutton explained. “You can see that in a lot of the newer designs.”

He added that some newer buildings incorporate protective barriers outside, but people should still make personal safety a top priority.

“My best advice is called situational awareness,” Sutton advised. “It’s being aware of your surroundings and making a plan.”

He added that someone should always go with his or her gut and constantly scan any surroundings.

“The only thing you can do is best prepare for it,” tourist Juan Fuentes advised of any emergency.

These steps are important for anyone to prepare for the worst while enjoying the best our city has to offer.

“Safety is the best,” Fuentes concluded.

Stitt is behind bars, facing an attempted murder charge. Police told 8 News Now the custodian who was hit was listed as “critical but stable” on Friday evening.