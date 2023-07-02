LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — During the summer months, it is often challenging to maintain an adequate blood supply due to a decline in donations. To help combat this, Las Vegas-based Terrible’s is partnering with the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada to give free car washes to those who donate.

Anyone who donates during July will receive a Pony Express car wash and a medium fountain drink coupon valid at any of the Southern Nevada and Southern Utah locations while supplies last.

“We are thrilled to partner with the American Red Cross and support their noble mission of saving lives through blood donations,” Bryan Breeden, Terrible’s Vice President of Marketing and Advertising said. “Donating blood is a simple yet powerful act that has a tremendous impact on people’s lives. Our donation of 2,500 free car washes and 2,500 free fountain drinks is a small gesture to express our gratitude and encourage more people to contribute to this vital cause.”

During the summer, blood donations often decrease due to vacations, travel, and other seasonal activities. The decline can put a strain on the blood supply and pose potential challenges for patients in need.

“Every blood donation is a potential lifeline for patients in need, and we are incredibly grateful for Terrible’s generous donation of car wash and fountain drink coupons,” Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter said. “By providing these incentives, Terrible’s is not only recognizing the importance of blood donations but also making it a more rewarding experience for our valued donors. Together, we can make a significant difference in our community.”

In May, the Red Cross nationwide collected about 26,000 fewer blood donations than were needed to meet the demand of patients.

To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, click this link, or call 1-800-733-2767.

In addition to the car wash and soft drink coupons, donors giving blood from July 1 to 11 will receive an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.