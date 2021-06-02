Terrell Rhodes, man accused of killing Amari Nicholson, to appear in court Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Terrell Rhodes, the man accused of killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, is due to appear in Clark County District Court Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Rhodes, 27, was denied bail during his first court appearance on May 12. His arraignment has been pushed back several times. 8 News Now was told that he was in quarantine, which is why he had not been in a courtroom.

Terrell Rhodes appears in court for first time on Wednesday, May 12. He was denied bail.

The Las Vegas toddler went missing on May 5. For days, Rhodes claimed he was taken by an unknown family member. Nearly a week later, he confessed to abusing and killing the 2-year-old child after he urinated on himself. Rhodes then hid the body, according to his arrest report first obtained by the I-Team.

Amari’s body was located on May 12 near the 400 block of East Twain Avenue, just south of the long-term stay complex where he last seen.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge Rhodes faces in the death of Amari, he is also being charged with attempted murder after he took an officer’s weapon in an interrogation room.

Rhodes also faces charges of assault on an officer with a deadly weapon and resisting an officer with use of a firearm.