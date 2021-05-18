Terrell Rhodes, accused of killing 2-year-old boy, due in court Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Terrell Rhodes is due to appear in court Tuesday morning on the new charges he is facing.

Rhodes, who is already facing a murder charge, in the death of 2-year-old Amari Nicholson, is also facing four new charges of resisting a public officer with a firearm and four charges of assault on a protected person with a deadly weapon.

According to his arrest report, during an interview with police after his arrest he lunged at a detective and grabbed the gun from her holster. Police struggled with Rhodes and disarmed him.

Rhodes is accused of killing Nicholson after the boy soiled himself.

Rhodes is currently being held without bail.