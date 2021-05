LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s already busy as travelers head to the airport in Las Vegas.

A tweet by McCarran International Airport indicates that the Terminal 1 parking garage is already full.

Airport officials advise allowing an extra 30 minutes to park in the Economy Lot. A shuttle will take you to the terminal.

Also, take a mask with you — it will be required on the shuttle at all times.