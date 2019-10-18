Tentative agreement reached in sale of historic Huntridge Theater

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Major changes could soon be coming to downtown Las Vegas’ historic Huntridge Theater. The city says developer J Dapper is working to buy the property from current owner King George LLC. We’re told an agreement has been tentatively reached.

John Bauman is a constant customer at the Huntridge Bar. He’s seen a lot of changes in the area, but one spot has remained an eyesore — the Huntridge Theatre.

“I’ve been coming over here for 35 years,” Bauman said. “Right now, it’s just a hangout for the homeless people, and they tag, they write on the walls, so if it’s opened up, and another venue, it’ll clean the whole neighborhood up.”

It was once the valley’s premier movie theater and hosted several concerts. It’s been in disrepair since it closed in 2004 and several efforts to revive it have not stuck.

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, it was announced that a sale of the property is being finalized. The city says they’re acting as a helper in the process — between current owner King George LLC and buyer, J Dapper.

Retired City Councilman Bob Coffin says revamping the Huntridge will help the community turn a corner. With J Dapper in the mix, coffin is cautiously optimistic.

“He is a person that has followed through,” Coffin said. “I don’t know if this is more of the same or not, because the city, several times, has come to the edge and then the owner has backed away.”

If the Huntridge reopens, it’ll join a list of other development projects in the area with J Dapper at the helm — including the so-called “Swoop Building,” right across the street.

Nearby businessowners say all the revitalization will help them.

“It’s a win-win situation on both sides,” said Jody Sosa —of High Rollers Barbershop. “Most likely, especially with more businesses, more people, because those are like anchoring businesses”

City leaders said the goal is for the Huntridge to once again become a performing arts venue. The proposed transaction is scheduled to come before the city council for a vote, on November 6th.