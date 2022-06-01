LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Republic Services and Teamsters Local 631 reached a “tentative agreement” on Wednesday following negotiations that ended with a strike authorization last month.

According to Teamsters Local 631, the new five-year collective bargaining agreement includes generous wage and pension increases and provides members high-quality insurance benefits. It also includes language that resolves issues the union had with member treatment in the workpolace.

Due to the tentative agreement, trash service in southern Nevada “will continue without interruption,” the union said.

Teamsters Local 631 will conduct a membership ratification vote on the new collective bargaining agreement on June 12.

We are pleased to announce that Republic Services has reached a tentative contract agreement with the Teamsters Local 631 that is fair for both our valued employees in Las Vegas and the Company. Republic currently offers one of the best total compensation packages in our industry right here in the Las Vegas valley, and we’re eager to continue enhancing how we reward our employees for their hard work. We appreciate the Union’s willingness to engage in productive dialogue and look forward to continuing to provide the highest level of service and support for our customers in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada. Republic Services

Over 1,200 Republic Services employees and members of Teamsters Local 631 voted to authorize a strike at Republic Services May 10 after weeks of contract negotiations with the company, as the contract that had been in place was set to expire Tuesday.