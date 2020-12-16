Tent company finding success during pandemic as more people try camping

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More people seem to be discovering camping because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Campsites across the country report they’ve been busy in recent months.

According to Kampgrounds of America, the CVID-19 pandemic is driving more people to the camping market. One-third of surveyed travelers, who have not camped before, say they are now interested in having that experience.

“People really want to get back outside,” said Bobby Culpepper. “It’s the best way to go, to relieve stress.”

Culpepper is the co-owner of Cascadia Vehicle Tents in the northern part of the Las Vegas valley. The company specializes in vehicle roof-top tents.

He said he is seeing a lot of first time campers, especially among younger people. The store has been busy selling and ordering tents.

“Within the next couple of weeks we will probably have another 600 to 700 more tents.”

The company chose Las Vegas for its third showroom floor in the U.S.