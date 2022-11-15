LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tensions were high at the Henderson city council meeting on Tuesday evening over the state of the police department.

It comes nearly two weeks after a “no confidence” vote on Henderson Police Chief Thedrick Andres. 8 News Now reported on the announcement on Nov. 2, which came with criticism of the city government and a demand for new police leadership.

At the time two Henderson police organizations representing officers and supervisors announced that members had overwhelmingly voted “no confidence” in Andres.

8 News Now previously reported the 397-member Henderson Police Officer’s Association (HPOA) and the 67-member Henderson Police Supervisors Association (HPSA) held votes on Andres. The HPOA reported that 322 members participated and 95.3% voted “no confidence” — more than three-quarters of the entire membership. The HPSA said 59 members participated and 96.6% voted “no confidence” — 85% of the total membership.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting an exchange between Henderson Mayor Debra March and several people in attendance brought up issues within the police department. Following the exchange, Andres told the city council that he is willing to sit down with the police unions to sort out the issues at hand.

Andres was named chief in July 2019 after Chief LaTesha Watson was fired. Watson, who hired Andres, was fired following internal investigations and conflict with police unions. Andres came to Henderson from Texas.