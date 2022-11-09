LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tens of thousands of ballots still need to be counted in Clark County and Nevada, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said in a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

After a large voter turnout on Tuesday for the midterm elections, all in-person ballots had been counted by election night, Gloria said. This number does not include 5,555 provisional ballots that needed to be processed as of Wednesday, Gloria said.

So far, 14,718 mail ballots from Monday have not been read and will be entered into the system Wednesday evening. Gloria estimated more than 12,700 mail ballots were picked up Wednesday that also have to be processed.

Although Gloria could not provide an estimate on ballots in yesterday’s drop boxes, there was a “considerable amount” of them, he said. There was also no way for Gloria to estimate the total number of outstanding mail-in ballots, though some campaigns have estimated that number to be near 100,000.

Gloria predicted that a final unofficial count will be available Thursday at the latest, although a winner in the state’s key U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races could be called before then.

So, what will the next several days look like while workers count?

Gloria said on Thursday and Friday this week, ballots brought in by the U.S. Postal Service will be counted and the curing process will continue. Over the weekend, Saturday will be the last day for the office to receive, cure, and process mail ballots.

The office will work on the Veterans Day holiday and over the weekend.

Gloria said depending on what the department receives, ballots still may be going through their process on Sunday.

Monday, Nov. 15 will be the last day to cure ballots, and Tuesday will be the final day the office is allowed to read in-mail ballots.

Wednesday will be a provisional day when the office receives a report from the Secretary of State to load into their system. Then, the office will complete canvas work on Thursday and Friday.

Despite the Tuesday deadline for reading in ballots, Gloria said he has no prediction of when the official ballot count could come.

When asked about voting security, Gloria noted that police officers spent the night with ballot drop boxes.

Mail ballots will be accepted through Saturday as long as they were postmarked on Nov. 8, per state law. Ballot curing, which verifies signatures on mail-in ballots if a signature appears to not match what is in the system, will run through the end of the day on Monday.

So far, 9,579 people had been entered into the curing process as of Wednesday, Gloria said. Of those, 5,396 have not yet cured their ballots as of Wednesday afternoon.

“That number will continue to grow,” as mail ballots continue to be processed, Gloria said.

If you are notified that your ballot has gone to be cured, you can call 702-455-6552 for assistance. The hotline will be open Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday, the last day for curing, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Gloria said that provisional validation will also happen daily, and provisional ballots will be processed until they report to the secretary of state. Provisional ballots are checked to make sure that those who cast those ballots were eligible to be registered to vote at the time of the election.

Counting results will be published every day online.