Tenants prepare to move back in after waiting a month for stairs replacement at apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are checking back in on a story 8 news now first brought to you last month, when a driver crashed into stairs at an apartment complex on Washington Avenue near Bruce Street.

Families were not able to get in and out of their homes safeely.

Now, the stairs have been replaced and the tenants will soon be able to move back in.

When 8 New Now first shared this story, many of you were shocked and even reached out to find a way to help.

A car took out the stairs on February 14th. A month later, those who live here will soon be able to climb safely home.

David Gois and his family have been living in a downtown hotel since they left this apartment building a month ago. He says costs are adding up.

“It is like inconvenient for me right now,” Gois said. “We like home-cooked meals, it is expensive to be eating out, very expensive.”

He hopes this is their last weekend in a hotel.

Tenants contacted 8 News Now after they were forced to use a ladder and chain to get upstairs.

Tracy Sabol saw our story. She put the family up in a hotel for a few weeks, but when that ran out Gois used his unemployment check.

Sabol heard they were still in a hotel so she drove from Boulder City to downtown Las Vegas to pay for a few more nights.

“It was just something that I had to do,” Sabol said. “I am disappointed in the way humanity has become, I believe human kindness so hopefully that will kind of catch on you know.”

The stairs appear to be days away from being done.

Gois says the landlord told him the city will be by on Monday to inspect the new stairs.

They hope to move back next week.

“To settle down, relax… I am eager to get back, you know, to get financially on my feet,” Gois said.

The other tenants are also living elswhere while the repairs are being finished.

Sabol has set up a GoFundMe to help those displaced and to set off costs for the hotel. To donate, CLICK HERE.