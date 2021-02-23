Tenants of Downtown Las Vegas apartment building wait for stairs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An apartment building in Downtown Las Vegas that was missing stairs is now blocked off. It is located on Washington near Bruce, close to Cashman Center.

Tenants reached out to 8 News Now last week, telling us they were using a ladder and chain to get upstairs. They did this for more than a week.

As of Monday, the last upstairs tenant moved out. On Tuesday, a note from the city went up, and the upstairs was blocked off.

“The city came; they put an orange sign,” said tenant Gonzalo de la Cruz.

The note says the building is substandard.

“They came, they boarded it up and said nobody could go in there no more,” shared de la Cruz.

He lives downstairs and is waiting for the building to be looked at once again.

“The city said that a city inspector has to come and see if we are going to have to go.”

The stairs were removed on Tuesday, nearly 10 days after a car crashed into them on Feb. 14.

“Just last night, this tenant just got out,” said de la Cruz.

One family was moved to a hotel after an 8 News Now viewer came forward and offered to cover the coast. The other tenant is staying with family, according to a neighbor.

The city says the owner is working to pull permits for the repairs. Once they are done, the city will be back out to inspect it before it is used.

De la Cruz says he is worried about his kids and the balcony left above his front door.

“I always have to worry about, ‘oh, don’t go under the balcony, don’t go under the balcony, go play out here.’ I shouldn’t be worrying about that,” he said.

The city is expected back at the location on March 8 to review the work.

8 News Now did reach out to the landlord again Tuesday to see if they know how long repairs could take. We are waiting to hear back.