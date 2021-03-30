Tenants, landlords speak out after Gov. Sisolak extends eviction moratorium

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s good news for thousands of Nevadans: the statewide eviction moratorium has been extended.

It was originally supposed to end on Wednesday, March 31. During a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that Nevada’s eviction moratorium will now be in place for two more months, until the end of May.

“It’s been a tough time,” said Las Vegan Mohammad Abbasian.

Abbasian is one of thousands of Nevadans struggling to pay rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the state’s eviction moratorium now extended, there is a sigh of relief.

“They give us the time, so we have like two months to manage it and organize everything,” Abbasian said.

“Help is here, but it’s up to you,” Sisolak stated during the conference.

The governor urged those in need to take action now. One goal of the extension is to give counties time to send out the financial help and to speed up their systems.

“I’m not going to put thousands of Nevadans at risk of losing their homes while funding exists to help them,” Sisolak said.

Officials say there are around $161 million in rental assistance available for Clark County residents. If you live in Clark County, and you qualify for the help, you can click here to fill out an application. Tenants must be the ones to apply on the CHAP website, and they have to show that their income has been impacted by the pandemic. The money will be given directly to landlords.

“If you are applying as a new applicant, you need to get on there as soon as possible to get that documentation and that completed application,” said Kevin Schiller, assistant county manager for Clark County.

But some landlords say working with certain tenants is still difficult, and they do not know if they can rely on those tenants to take the necessary steps.

“I can’t even get a hold of this guy,” said landlord Reynaldo Herrera, speaking about a tenant he is having an issue with. “That’s my problem. I’ve actually tried to reach out to him.”

That is when mediation in the courts could help. Another goal of the extension is to ramp up the mediation process and make it more efficient.

“Part of that plan will be to prioritize the cases that are sitting in the court system now,” said Shannon Chambers, president of Home Means Nevada, a state-affiliated nonprofit organization meant to address the challenges and needs residents face.

Tenants like Abbasian say they are thrilled to just have options.

“To be honest with you, that made my day,” Abbasian said, speaking on hearing Sisolak’s announcement.

The governor says this will be the last extension of the state’s eviction moratorium.

An important note: at the end of May, eviction filings can resume in Nevada, but those who submit paperwork for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moratorium will still be protected from actual eviction for 30 days, until the CDC’s extension expires at the end of June.