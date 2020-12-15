Tenants, landlords react to new eviction moratorium in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There was a big sigh of relief for thousands of tenants who were facing eviction after Gov. Steve Sisolak set a new eviction moratorium. It will end on March 31.

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium is set to expire at the end of December.

There are mixed reactions. Tenants are feeling less worried, but rental property owners, as you can imagine, are nervous.

“It is at the point now where on the eighth, we got a seven-day pay or quit,” shared Spencer Howard Jr.

He says he was on the brink of being evicted when the governor extended the eviction moratorium through the spring.

“It is an ease off my shoulders, knowing they can’t throw everybody out,” Howard said.

Like thousands of others, he is trying to navigate his unemployment claim for benefits. Howard is filing an appeal, but says his unemployment profile won’t work.

“If I can get my case reset so I can get online, I can file the appeal,” he explained.

The new moratorium prohibits evictions, but it does not protect evictions from lease breaches for things like unlawful activity or nuisance.

Marisa Mastro, owner of three rental properties, has a tenant, who was still working, take advantage of the last moratorium.

“First couple months, she started paying a couple weeks late every month, and then eventually, she stopped paying all together,” Mastro recounted.

She shared how she felt when Sisolak announced the new moratorium:

“When he decided to extend it again, I almost started crying because it is so hard because we have bills, too. We have mortgages, we have HOAs, taxes, insurance. There is nothing to protect the landlord.”

8 News Now also received a statement from Suzy Vasquez, executive director of the Nevada State Apartment Association. She says the moratorium could lead to foreclosures, as bills continue to stack on rental property owners.