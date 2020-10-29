Tenants facing eviction can file documents online, avoid trip to courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County residents facing eviction can avoid a trip to the Regional Justice Center by filing online.

According to a county news release, tenants can use a computer or cell phone to answer a series of questions that will be used to automatically prepare the required legal documents. In some cases, the required filing fee will be waived.

Tenants can find the guided interview at this link. Once there, tenants should select the “SUMMARY EVICTION: Tenant’s Answer (Clark County)” option.

A video is available on the website that explains the process. Additional assistance in using the online interview is offered by the Civil Law Self Help Center at (702) 671-3976 or at this link.

The clerk’s office will still accept paper filings from tenants, but urges people to use the online feature to avoid long lines and wait times. If you do need to go to the courthouse, facial masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Those facing evictions in North Las Vegas or Henderson will still need to print and file their forms with those respective courts.