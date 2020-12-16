Tenants at risk of eviction must sign declaration, get it to landlord

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tenants worried about eviction are being urged to take action when it comes to the new eviction moratorium announced by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak this week.

This moratorium is similar to the CDC moratorium that expires at the end of December. Tenants must print out a declaration and make sure their landlord receives it.

Stepphanie Edwards is in the process of going to court over an eviction.

“I have a 2-year-old and a 9-year-old, and I am 32 weeks pregnant,” Edwards said.

“The mediator gave us … she talked to her and us and gave us until next month on the 5th to be out,” Edwards said.

She hopes the new moratorium will help her stay in her home.

“The only place we can go if we do get evicted is California — back to my parents’ house,” Edwards said.

Sisolak announced the new moratorium on Sunday, and it will last through March 31.

But tenants need to understand that they are required to take action.

“The tenants do need to sign a declaration saying they are eligible for protection under the directive,” said Morgan Shah, Nevada Legal Services attorney.

The declaration needs to be printed and given to the landlord.

You are protected if you make less than $99,000 a year, cannot pay rent due to a COVID-related issue, and are at risk of homelessness, Shah said.

“There is no point up to lockout that is too late,” she said. “So even if you go to court, you can bring the declaration with you to court.”

Shah emphasized that you shouldn’t wait for a notice to take action, and you should always keep a copy, and proof that you sent the document.

“Make sure you are still applying for rent assistance,” Shah said, “because this does not forgive rent that is due, and does not stop late fees from accruing.”