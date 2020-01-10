Tenant cites unsafe living conditions prior to Alpine Motel fire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legal action is now being taken following a deadly fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments. Six people died and 13 were hurt in a fire there last month.

The family of 57-year-old Tracy Cihal is the first to sue. Cihal’s family claims the fire was the direct result of the owner’s failure to provide tenants with safe conditions.

The day after the deadly Alpine Motel blaze, fire inspectors found more than a dozen violations, including a bolted exit door.

“Joe” — who doesn’t want to be identified — lived there since April. He says he broke his arm trying to escape. He says one door was shut for months.

“They just closed it permanently. They bolted it shut and it hasn’t operated I would say since the end of the summer,” Joe said. “Everybody complained about it. Every person, everyone knew that was a fire hazard.”

8 News Now looked into a number of complaints filed with the City of Las Vegas. The most recent one was at the end of November. A tenant complained about an oven not working and sparking outlets. That complaint was never addressed because inspectors could not reach that person.

Fire officials say the fire started from a stove in a first-floor unit. For years, complaints were made by tenants and even Metro police. Those include bug infestation, a ceiling collapse, electrical problems and mold, just to name a few.

Some issues were addressed.

Dawn Jensen from Nevada Legal Services says if you live anywhere in exchange for money you are a tenant and have the right complain, even if it has a motel name. She says landlords have 14 days to fix habitability problems with a written notice.

“You are a tenant whenever you are providing typically rent to use a space,” Jensen said. “The sad part is you want to document your complaints, that is the only way to protect yourself.”.

Besides the inspection after the fire, the most recent one was in 2017. 8 News Now asked fire officials if there is a timeline for inspections. We were told they are complaint driven.

Joe says he knows many residents had problems.

“All that we would ever get was that they would go ahead and pass the message to the owner or direct person who was there,” Joe told 8 News Now.

8 News Now also reached out to the county regarding inspections. While there are no mandates for building or fire inspections, if there are complaints, construction, or changes in a business, inspectors go out. As for the resorts, there are pro-active inspections conducted through a program.