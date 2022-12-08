LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Frank Sinatra Drive, Russell Road loop will be fully closed in both directions from Russell Road to Reno Avenue starting on Sunday evening.

The closure runs through Friday, Dec. 16, with additional closures the following week. The closures are due to resurfacing work occurring as part of the Clark County Resort Corridor Construction Projects program.

Closure periods

The Frank Sinatra loop from Russell Road will be closed 24 hours a day from Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 16 at 4 p.m.

The loop will be re-open in both directions over the weekend from Friday afternoon Dec. 16, until Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11 p.m. On Sunday, Dec 18, the loop will be closed starting at 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, and again on Monday, Dec. 19, from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Detour routes

During the closure periods, there will be business access only on Frank Sinatra Drive southbound south of Reno Avenue. Frank Sinatra northbound from I-15 will remain open during the closure.

Recommended detour routes for Frank Sinatra Drive southbound to Russell Road are Reno Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard to Russell Road. Hacienda Avenue/Mandalay Bay Road also are open. For northbound travel from Russell Road to Frank Sinatra Drive and the T-Mobile Arena, Russell Road westbound to I-15 northbound to Arena Drive is recommended.

The Clark County Traffic Division and Regional Transportation Commission FAST will adjust signal timing in the area to assist with traffic flow due to the closures. For more information, please visit the Clark County Resort Corridor Project website at ResortCorridor.com.