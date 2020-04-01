Temporary homeless shelter at Cashman Center to suspend operations on April 2

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 30: People are shown in social-distancing boxes at a temporary homeless shelter set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada was closed last week after a homeless man who used their services tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving about 500 people with no overnight shelter. The city of Las Vegas, Clark County and local homeless providers plan to operate the shelter through April 3rd when it is anticipated that the Catholic Charities facility will be back open. The city is also reserving the building spaces at Cashman Center in case of an overflow of hospital patients. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The temporary homeless shelter at Cashman Center will suspend services starting Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

Cashman Center is located at 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, and it was opened on March 28 on an emergency basis when the Catholic Charities shelter temporarily closed last week. Catholic Charities has since reopened, offering shelter for the homeless along with the Courtyard Homeless Resource Center and other providers.

During its first four nights of operation, the temporary shelter at Cashman was used by 591 people in the homeless community. This provided a safe alternative to sleeping on the street.

Construction continues on the Cashman ISO-Q Complex (ISO-Q is short for Isolation-Quarantine). The complex is needed to facilitate the care of the homeless in that area and will be available to care for at least 350 homeless people.

Clark County and the city of Las Vegas are partnering to build and operate the Cashman ISO-Q Complex, and it is expected to be ready to begin receiving patients by Monday, April 6, starting at 6 p.m.

When complete, the complex will have separate areas for people who are quarantined because they were exposed to the coronavirus, an isolation area for those who test positive and have symptoms, and an isolation area for those who test positive but have no symptoms.

The complex will follow CDC guidelines for when patients who have recovered from coronavirus may be released. While there, homeless patients will be assisted with resources and a case plan to help them transition from homelessness.

Clark County is overseeing and funding the construction of the facility, and the city will oversee operations and security. The two local governments will jointly fund the complex. Exactly how long it remains in place will be determined at a later date.