‘Dropicana’ project is underway at Tropicana Ave. and I-15. A new bridge is being installed and other features. (Credit: NDOT)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – More closures are underway as plans for the Tropicana Avenue Bridge demolition continue.

Starting on Monday, May 22, at 11 p.m. Frank Sinatra Drive will be closed between Arena Drive and Excalibur Way which is under the Tropicana Avenue Bridge.

The closure is expected to continue through Thursday, May 25 at 7 a.m. The Nevada Department of Transportation stated in a release.

Tropicana Interchange bridge demo map (Credit: NDOT/Twitter)

Other ramps that remain closed

I-15 SB off-ramps to Tropicana Avenue EB & WB

Tropicana Avenue on-ramp to I-15 NB

I-15 NB ramp to Arena/Frank Sinatra Drive (I-15 NB Russell/Frank Sinatra ramp open)

Know before you go

New York-New York and Excalibur access to and from Tropicana Avenue maintained