LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A temporary deal will result in millions of gallons of water left in Lake Mead. A Department of the Interior news release says an agreement between the Lower Basin states which are Nevada, Arizona, and California commits to conserving at least 3 million acre-feet through the end of 2026. (An acre-foot is approximately how much water two to three households use in a year.)

The proposal comes after months of tense negotiations on how to address the severe drought conditions in the West and keep Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which have been hit hard by the drought, from running dry.

The first, or highest, water intake at Lake Mead has surfaced as Lake Mead’s water level has dropped. Feb. 6, 2023 (Photo: Duncan Phenix – KLAS)

“There are 40 million people, seven states, and 30 Tribal Nations who rely on the Colorado River Basin for basic services such as drinking water and electricity,” Secretary Deb Haaland said.

Lake Mead reached its lowest level in July 2022 of around 1,041 feet. Since then, it has risen 12 feet, mostly due to the melting of the heavy snowpack over the winter months.

According to the proposal, the majority of the water savings, 2.3 million acre-feet will be saved by compensating Native American tribes and some irrigation districts with money from the Inflation Reduction Act to use less water. The rest of the water savings will come from Nevada, Arizona, and California.

The deal would assure that agricultural land in California, which uses the most water from the river, would not go dry.

The proposal was reached ahead of the May 30 deadline but must still be approved.