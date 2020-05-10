Temperatures heat up for Mother’s Day

Sally Jaramillo has a look at your Mother’s Day forecast.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Mother Nature is bringing high, hot temperatures and the chance for thunderstorms while families across the valley celebrate Mother’s Day.

The day all about moms will be mostly sunny, but we are tracking heat and the possibility of thunderstorms and windy conditions.

Gusty winds and some dry thunderstorm activity is expected.

We are due to reach a high of 98 degrees by 3 p.m. Sunday as winds gust at 28 miles per hour.

Expect a downward trend in temperatures beginning Sunday with highs dropping to slightly below normal by midweek.