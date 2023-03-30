LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge has denied former politician and accused killer Robert Telles’ request to remove Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt from the case.

Recently Leavitt had raised several concerns about Telles’ decision and his lack of experience and knowledge of criminal law.

“It is always unwise to represent yourself in any matter let alone a first-degree murder case,” Leavitt said during a March 27 hearing. Telles, at the time, admitted in court that he had only handled a few civil jury cases.

Clark County District Court Judge Michelle Leavitt speaks to Robert Telles in court on Feb. 28, 2023. (KLAS)

“You really don’t know about the charge against you and what you’re coming up against,” she told Telles.

Court documents indicate that Telles was unhappy with the coverage of Leavitt’s line of questioning in the media.

“Judge Leavitt’s behavior led the media to produce stories wherein defendant’s intentions and capacity were called into question. Comments made in one news [story’s] comments section demonstrated members of the public took these points to heart,” Telles said in court documents.

Leavitt responded, “the court cannot control the media coverage of this matter,” in her affidavit filed on March 10.

Telles invited journalists to reach out to him after Thursday’s hearing. His trial is set to begin on Nov. 6.