LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Robert Telles, the former Clark County Public Administrator, who is accused of killing an investigative journalist is back in court for a hearing regarding withdrawing his private attorney from the case.

Telles, 46, is due in court Tuesday morning for a motion hearing to withdraw from his counsel. Telles is currently being held without bail for allegedly murdering Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in Sept. 2022.

Prosecutors accuse Telles of targeting German because of articles he was writing about problems in the court administrator’s office.

Earlier this month, Telles’ attorney indicated in a filing Telles would like to represent himself.

His trial is set to begin in November.