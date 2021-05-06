Tell your story: Creators of star-studded YouTube Pride event asking for submissions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We’re a little less than a month away from celebrating Pride 2021, and YouTube is gearing up.

In June, JA Films & YouTube Originals will team up to launch a livestream event on YouTube to raise money and awareness for the Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is the world’s largest resource for troubled gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth.

Numerous celebrities will perform during the event, but perhaps the most unique part of YouTube Pride 2021 – is the chance to tell your story.

The creators are asking for stories and videos that will help magnify the message of Pride. Up to a minute of anything you submit could be used in the show.

To submit, log on to pride2021.net for instructions on how to get involved.

The international charity event is set for the end of June.