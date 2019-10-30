Telethon today to raise money for domestic violence victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now is taking part in a special event Wednesday to raise money for local victims of domestic violence. We have teamed up with Check City and the non-profit Shade Tree shelter for a telethon.

You will be able to donate directly to Shade Tree’s programs that help women and children escape domestic violence situations. The shelter has 162 beds but is currently helping 180 people.

The telethon will take place during the 8 News Now newscasts at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Donations up to $25,000 will be matched.

Angela Reyes from the Shade Tree and Ross Martin from Check City spoke about the need for donations with 8 News Now anchor John Langeler.