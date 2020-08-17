Telehealth ‘here to stay,’ Sisolak says in partnership with three Western states

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak makes a statement Thursday on the news that Nevada has passed 1,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The message is clear: “Telehealth is here to stay.”

A joint statement released today by Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shows the state’s commitment to expand telehealth services in partnership with Colorado, Oregon and Washington.

The states will “work together to identify best practices that support telehealth services for residents of our states,” Sisolak said.

Telehealth has been valuable as part of the medical community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing medical care to continue even while people have been reluctant to go to hospitals and doctor’s offices.

And there are some problems to work out, as well. Specifically, equal access — each state noted the challenges faced by Native American tribes.

Among the priorities the states have identified:

Access: Telehealth should be used as a means to promote adequate, culturally responsive, patient-centered equitable access to health care, and to ensure provider network adequacy. Confidentiality: Patient confidentiality should be protected, and patients should provide informed consent to receive care and the specific technology used to provide it. Equity: We will focus on improving equitable access to providers and addressing inequities and disparities in care. Telehealth should be available to every member, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, income, class, disability, immigration status, nationality, religious belief, language proficiency or geographic location. Standard of Care: Standard of care requirements should apply to all services and information provided via telehealth, including quality, utilization, cost, medical necessity and clinical appropriateness. Stewardship: Our states will require the use of evidence-based strategies for the delivery of quality care, and will take steps to mitigate and address fraud, waste, discriminatory barriers and abuse. Patient choice: Patients, in conjunction with their providers, should be offered their choice of service delivery mode. Patients should retain the right to receive health care in person. Payment/reimbursement: Reimbursement for services provided via telehealth modalities will be considered in the context of individual state’s methods of reimbursement.

The statement came from the governors of the four states: Sisolak, Jared Polis of Colorado, Kate Brown of Orgon and Jay Inslee of Washington.

Each state is part of the Western States Pact, established early in the pandemic to share expertise and resources.