Teleconference: CCSD to host board meeting Thursday evening, submit questions early

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — CCSD will host a teleconference Thursday at 5 p.m. in cooperation with section 1 of the declaration of emergency directive 006 issued by the State of Nevada Executive Department. There will be no physical location for the meeting.

The public can submit comments by email at boardmtgcomments@nv.ccsd.net by 2:00 p.m.

On Thursday, April 23, 2020. The individual should include the corresponding agenda item number with any comments submitted. Public comments may be entered into the record during the meeting. Any public comments received after the deadline but before the adjournment of the meeting will be transcribed and included in the permanent record and read into the record at the end of the meeting as time permits.

Members of the public wishing to view the meeting may do so via live stream at https://www.ccsd.net/