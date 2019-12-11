Teens sentenced to life in prison after killing teen, leaving body in vacant Henderson home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two teens convicted of killing another teen in a vacant Henderson home last year were sentenced to life in prison. Eighteen-year-old Jaiden Caruso and 19-year-old Kody Harlan were found guilty back in August for the murder of 17-year-old Matthew Minkler.

Harlan and Caruso will spend a minimum of 24 years in prison and then could be eligible for parole.

Matthew Minkler was killed in June 2018. Police said Caruso was the one who shot Minkler and then shared a video of his body in a pool of blood on social media. Caruso’s attorney blamed drugs and alcohol for what happened. Police said Harlan robbed Minkler, pulling cash from his pockets.

“Seeing all the evidence and hearing the witnesses testify on what happened to Matthew, that was the hardest day of my life, except the day I heard that he was murdered,” said Steven Minkler, Matthew’s father.

Minkler’s body was found inside of a vacant house in a closet under a plastic sheet. Prosecutors said the motive was money.

Minkler would have graduated from Silverado High School in May.