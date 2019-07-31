Teens on trial for murder of Matthew Minkler, 17

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Slightly more than a year after 17-year-old Matthew Minkler was shot to death in a Henderson home, the two teens charged with his murder are now on trial.

Matthew Minkler, 17, was shot in an abandoned Henderson home on June 8, 2018. (KLAS-TV)

Shortly after Minkler’s killing, Jaiden Caruso, 16, and Kody Harlan, 17, were arrested following a police chase. Both were charged as adults. A third juvenile suspect faces charges of accessory to murder and destroying evidence.

We are inside the courtroom right now. Both Caruso and Harlan are here. We are waiting for the jury to enter so opening statements can begin in front of Judge Doug Herndon. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/U7eC34TAfm — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) July 31, 2019

Jury selection is finished in the trial and opening statements began Wednesday morning.

Minkler’s body was found hidden in a closet at the abandoned home on Cool Lilac Way, near Pecos Ridge and Sunridge Heights parkways. He was at the home with teens he believed were his friends.

The suspects told police they were playing a modified game of Russian roulette when it turned deadly. After Minkler was shot, all the teens ran from the home and left Minkler to bleed to death. No on called 911. Caruso and Harlan returned later to hide Minkler’s body in a closet, according to the arrest report.