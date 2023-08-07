The attached video is from previous reporting on the crash.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County Coroner’s Office officials have released the identities of the three teens killed last week in a crash involving a stolen car.

The three teens killed in the Wednesday crash have been identified as D’maje Dashaune Keith, 15, and Bobby Levi Jones Jr., 13 of North Las Vegas, who were pronounced dead at the scene, and Gourney A’jakob Childs, 13 of North Las Vegas, who was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Late Wednesday night, North Las Vegas police say a Kia Soul driving at high speeds southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard towards Carey Avenue lost control and collided with a light pole at the intersection, resulting in the car being “cut in half.”

Two other people in the vehicle during the crash were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. They were last listed in critical condition and police have provided no update.

According to the release, the Kia was reported as stolen from the jurisdiction of the Henderson Police Department.

The investigation into the crash continues. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. Additionally, those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or via the organization’s website.