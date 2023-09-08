LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Teens in Las Vegas can now use Uber, the company announced Friday.

Parents and guardians in Las Vegas can now invite their teenagers who are 13 to 17 to create a specialized Uber account that will allow them to request their own rides and order food with parental supervision.

How to set up your teen’s account:

Parents and guardians can log in to their Uber app and, under their Family Profile, send an invite link to their teen.

The link will direct the teen to download the app, create a new “teen” account, and complete a mandatory safety onboarding process.

Once that’s done, the teen can start requesting trips and ordering meals on their own.

Teen Uber Safety Features

When you’re a parent, one of your top priorities is your kids’ safety. Uber has implemented several safety features into the Family Profile. All teen trips will have safety features automatically enabled. These features cannot be turned off by the teen, the driver, or the parent.

Live trip and delivery tracking: To help keep parents in the know, they can follow along in the app with real-time updates and live trip and delivery tracking whenever their teen requests a ride or places an order. Additionally, for teen trips, parents will receive the driver’s name, vehicle information, and requested drop-off location so they know exactly where their teen is going and who is behind the wheel.

To help keep parents in the know, they can follow along in the app with real-time updates and live trip and delivery tracking whenever their teen requests a ride or places an order. Additionally, for teen trips, parents will receive the driver’s name, vehicle information, and requested drop-off location so they know exactly where their teen is going and who is behind the wheel. PIN Verification: Before a teen gets in the car for a trip, they’ll be prompted to give their driver a unique PIN. Drivers will not be able to start the trip until they enter the correct code into their app, providing an extra layer of protection to ensure teens get into the right car with the right driver.

Before a teen gets in the car for a trip, they’ll be prompted to give their driver a unique PIN. Drivers will not be able to start the trip until they enter the correct code into their app, providing an extra layer of protection to ensure teens get into the right car with the right driver. RideCheck: Sensors and GPS data are used to detect if a ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early. If something like this happens, the Uber app will message the teen and the driver to make sure they’re OK. RideCheck will be adjusted to be more sensitive during teen trips.

Sensors and GPS data are used to detect if a ride goes off course, stops unexpectedly, or ends early. If something like this happens, the Uber app will message the teen and the driver to make sure they’re OK. RideCheck will be adjusted to be more sensitive during teen trips. Expanded communication: Parents and guardians will be able to contact their teen’s driver at any time during a trip, as well as Uber’s safety line.

Parents and guardians will be able to contact their teen’s driver at any time during a trip, as well as Uber’s safety line. Only highly rated, experienced drivers and couriers: Only drivers and couriers who have passed local screening and background check requirements and are highly rated and experienced will be able to receive trip and delivery requests from teen account holders. Drivers can choose to opt out of receiving teen trips at any time.

Only drivers and couriers who have passed local screening and background check requirements and are highly rated and experienced will be able to receive trip and delivery requests from teen account holders. Drivers can choose to opt out of receiving teen trips at any time. Teen-friendly Uber Eats: Teen accounts will have a teen-friendly view on the Uber Eats app so that items teens are not old enough to buy are filtered out. In addition, parents will be able to see every item in their teen’s Eats order.

Uber worked with safety experts, like Safe Kids Worldwide, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children from preventable injuries, for more than a year to develop teen accounts, the company said.

“Teen accounts are built with transparency in mind so that there are no surprises for parents, teens, or drivers,” said Mariana Esteves, Product Manager at Uber.

Uber teen accounts are now available in 250 cities across 49 states in the United States.