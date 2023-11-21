LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the teens accused in the deadly beating of a 17-year-old high school student could be gang members associated with the gangs known as Young Rich Team, Murder Block, and 2100 Block, according to police documents.

Rancho High School student Jonathan Lewis was declared brain-dead on Nov. 7 nearly one week after the Nov. 1 beating that left him unconscious in a back alley near the school.

8 News Now obtained arrest reports for the four teens: Dontral Beaver, 16; Gianni Robinson, 17; Damien Hernandez, 17; and Treavion Randolph, 16, who are currently charged as adults in the court system. Each was formally charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit battery with substantial bodily injury Tuesday morning.

Damien Hernandez, 17; Gianni Robinson, 17; Dontral Beaver, 16; and Treavion Randolph, 16, all face murder charges in the death of Jonathan Lewis. (LVMPD)

Although police initially said Lewis was defending a friend who had something stolen, police documents state Lewis had his wireless headphones stolen earlier in the week and believed he knew who did it and challenged that student to a fight. As they entered the back alley, a group of teens swarmed Lewis and began hitting and kicking him causing him to fall on the ground. “They continued to punch, kick and stomp” on him, according to the arrest report.

Several people at the fight captured the brawl on cellphone video which was later used by police and school administrators to identify the teens involved in the attack.

The students, identified in the videos, were pulled out of class at Rancho on Nov. 2, the day after the beating. The students were separated from each other and taken to different school offices and homicide detectives were called to the school. Before detectives arrived, the parents of two of the teens removed their children from the school. When the detectives arrived, the cell phones of the remaining six were confiscated for evidence. The students were then released to their parents.

In all, police said 10 teens were involved in the beating. Four teens, currently in custody, are still awaiting adult certification. Another person was taken into custody a few days ago but the final suspect remains outstanding.

On Nov. 12, Lewis’ organs were harvested and he underwent an autopsy that determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries.