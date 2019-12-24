Teenagers crash stolen Jeep into vacant Henderson home

HENDERSON (KLAS) — According to Henderson Police, at approximately 4:42 a.m. on Tuesday they received a report of a vehicle crash near Buchanan Avenue and Albany Way. A stolen Jeep, driven by a group of teenagers was crashed into a vacant home.

No injuries were reported. The suspects took off on foot and remain at large. The couple who owns the Jeep alerted Henderson Police their vehicle was stolen and the truck was recovered by authorities after HPD responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.